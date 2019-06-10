Home

Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Mary T. DiCola, nee Battaglia, formerly of Forest Park, beloved wife of the late James; loving mother of Ronald (Diane), Sandra Church, Robert & James DiCola; dear grandmother of Elizabeth (Steven), Catherine, Erik (Leah), Stephanie & Haley; great grandma of Winter, Brooks, Brier and one on the way; fond sister of Therese, Lucille Regan & Sam (Beverly) Battaglia & the late Lorraine Jarrett & Grace Grode; aunt of many. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Funeral Service Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities or Info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 10, 2019
