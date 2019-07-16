|
Mary T. Earley nee Delaney beloved wife of the late John M. "Jake". Loving mother of John (Patti), Thomas (Kathy), Colleen (Tom) O'Connell, Mike (Tracy), Karen (Bob) Madsen, Stephen (Jennifer), Marty (Colleen), and the late Kelly, Therese, and Joseph Earley. Proud grandmother of Jack IV (Sarah), Siobhan, Shannon, Kevin (Kim), Brian, Mick, Sean, Maggie, Katie, Joe, Delaney, Audrey, Connor, Julia, Grace and the late Tommy and great-grandmother of Declan, Mary, Gideon,Jake V., and Reagan. Dear sister of the late Tom (the late Shirley) Delaney. Dearest cousin of the late LaVerne (Bill) Blazek and dear aunt of many. A visitation will be held Wednesday 3:00-9:00pm at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Avenue, Chicago. Prayers will be held 9:00am Thursday at the funeral home to Christ the King Church Mass 10:00am. Interrment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St Jude Children's Hospital would be appreciated. For info 773-238-0075 or sign the guest book at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019