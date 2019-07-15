|
|
Mary T. Keller, nee Andis, Beloved Wife of the late Elmer H. Keller. Loving Mother of Frank (Jennifer) Keller. Proud Grandmother of Emily and Allison. Cherished Sister of Kathleen Shemanski, Anna Diaz, Gary Diaz, and Robert Diaz. Dear Aunt and Great Aunt of many Nieces and Nephews, Cousin to Many.
Visitation Tuesday, 3PM to 9 PM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th st. just west of Harlem). Visitation Wednesday 9 AM until time of Prayers at 10AM at the funeral home. Mass Wednesday 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers donations to St Jude or St Joseph Church would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to Mary's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information 708-458-0208
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 15 to July 16, 2019