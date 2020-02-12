|
Mary T. Kelliher, 77, of Edison Park. Beloved daughter of the late Mary B. nee Kearney and the late Edward P. Kelliher. Loving sister of Susan (Robert Rosenkoetter) Kelliher, Patricia (Allen) Wiederer, the late Nancy Fogarty, and the late Thomas Kelliher. Proud aunt of Edward Wiederer, Kimberly Jansen, and Daniel Wiederer. Great aunt of 4. Donations may be made in Mary's name to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 213 W. Institute Place, Suite 302, Chicago, IL 60610 . Service and Interment was private. Services entrusted to M J Suerth Funeral Home, info 773 631 1240
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020