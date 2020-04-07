|
|
Mary T. Kopulos, nee Foley; Devoted Wife of the late Robert; Loving Mother of Robert (Elizabeth), Terry Kopulos Freeman, Cathy (John) Hojek and Mary (Tom) Coughlin; Proud Grandma of seven, and Gigi of eight; Cherished Daughter of the late Patrick and Helen Foley; Dear Sister of the late Patrick; Beloved Aunt and Friend to many; Longtime parishioner of St. Bernadette Parish; All Funeral Services are Private and a Memorial Mass, in honor of Mary, will take place at a later date; Please omit flowers and in lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431, or www.joliethospice.org would be appreciated; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2020