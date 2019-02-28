|
Mary T. Korienek, age 94, nee Poncek. Beloved wife of the late John. Dear mother of Diane (Mark) Bateman and Bob (Maggie) Korienek. Loving grandmother of Lisa, David Bateman and Brian (Brittany), Patrick and Matthew Korienek and great grandmother of Cameron and Vivian. Dear sister of Margie Boyd, Angie (Tom) Culbertson, John (Geri) Poncek, Julie Kampa and the late Nellie, Annie, Bernice, Joseph, Betty and Sophie. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mary enjoyed sitting in the backyard with her caregiver, Janina, looking over her flowers and garden and spending time with her family and friends. The family would also like to thank L.C.M. Hospice for their compassionate care. Funeral Saturday 10:15 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. to St. Christina Church Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3 – 9 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019