Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Mary Lenc
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
Mary T. Lenc


Mary T. Lenc Obituary
Mary T. Lenc, nee Gilligan, of Westchester, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C.; loving mother of Mary Jo (Brian) Vangelder, Kathy (Joe Kuhta) Lenc, Michael (Judi), Jim (Erin Jennings), Joe, Jr. (Gina) and Patie (Rob) Prochaska; proud grandmother of 18; great-grandmother of eight. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2019
