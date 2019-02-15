|
Mary T. Lenc, nee Gilligan, of Westchester, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C.; loving mother of Mary Jo (Brian) Vangelder, Kathy (Joe Kuhta) Lenc, Michael (Judi), Jim (Erin Jennings), Joe, Jr. (Gina) and Patie (Rob) Prochaska; proud grandmother of 18; great-grandmother of eight. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2019