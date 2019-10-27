Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
724 Elder Lane
Deerfield, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
724 Elder Lane
Deerfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rathslag
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary T. Rathslag

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary T. Rathslag Obituary
Mary T. Rathslag, nee Burke, passed away on October 24, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Rudy; loving mother of Marie (Joel) Meyers, Teri (John) Frigo, Noreen (Eric Barton) and Rudy (Lisa). Cherished grandmother to Anne, Nora, Mary, James, Michael and Claire; fond aunt and friend to many. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 9:00am until time of funeral mass 10:00am at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 or Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
Download Now