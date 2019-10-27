|
Mary T. Rathslag, nee Burke, passed away on October 24, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Rudy; loving mother of Marie (Joel) Meyers, Teri (John) Frigo, Noreen (Eric Barton) and Rudy (Lisa). Cherished grandmother to Anne, Nora, Mary, James, Michael and Claire; fond aunt and friend to many. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 9:00am until time of funeral mass 10:00am at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 or Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019