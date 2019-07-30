Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
Mary T. Smith, age 88, beloved wife of the late William Smith; loving mother of William (Doreen), Daniel and Robert (Carol) Smith; cherished grandma of William (Kristin), Michelle (Brian) Withers, Megan (Kyle) Martin, Daniel, Jaclyn, Allison, Laura and the late Kevin Smith; proud great grandma of 12; dear sister of the late James (the late Jarmy) Watters; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 P.M. Funeral Thursday 9:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462 to St. Julie Billiart Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The , 300 S. Riverside Plaza Ste. 1200 Chicago, IL 60606, would be appreciated it. Funeral info: (708) 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019
