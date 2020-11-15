Mary Takaki Kambara, 87, died peacefully in her home on November 4, 2020. Born February 22, 1933 in San Francisco, CA, to Sentaro and Ritsu Takaki, Mary resettled in Chicago with her family when she was 12 years old and considered herself a Chicagoan ever since: an active supporter of local art museums, classical music performance, public television, and not least of all, Chicago sports. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Kambara. Loving mother of Eunice (Robert Mitchell) Kambara, Andrea Kambara, Howard (Dao) Kambara and Janice (Laurence Lytton) Kambara. Cherished grandmother of Isabel Lytton and Anderson Kambara. Dear sister of James Kolly (Ketty) Takaki, Michael (the late Ramona) Takaki, Frances (Tosh) Fujii, the late Kenichi (the late Eiko) Takaki, the late Michiko Takaki, the late Seigo (Emi) Takaki and the late Joseph Takaki. Thoughtful sister-in-law, and aunt to many nieces, nephews and their families. Forever close to her life-long friends. Memorial services are to be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lyric Opera of Chicago at https://www.lyricopera.org/support/donate/
or a charity of your choice
.