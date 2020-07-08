Mary Terese Walsh, R.N., B.S.N., beloved wife of the late John, wonderful mother of Mary Terese, the late Jackie Johnson and John; Amazing grandma of Catherine (Brian) Terzo, Daniel and Maureen Farmar, Kristen (Peter) Majewski, Laura (Jon) Boyd, Shannon, John and Patrick Walsh, Great grandmother of John, Allie, Emma, Dylan, Leah, Hunter and Parker; Dear sister of the late Eileen; Loving mother in law of Dennis; Dear friend of Bill. Memorial mass Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at St, Monica Church, 5126 N. Nottingham Avenue, Chicago, IL 60656. Memorials may be made in Mary Terese's Name to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
, 1140 W. Jackson, Chicago, IL 60607. Arrangement by Salerno's Galewood Chapels. For info 773-889-1700.