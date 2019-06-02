|
|
92, of Park Ridge- devoted daughter of the late Bessie (nee Costello) and the late John Gormley; loving sister of the late Catherine (the late John) McNamara and the late Josephine (the late Gene ) Sowinski; dear aunt of John (Mary) McNamara, Kathleen McNamara, Mary (Frank) Olcikas and the late Joanie , the late Billy McNamara and Patricia Fix, Margaret (Paul Hurley) Sowinski and John (Anne Marie) Sowinski; great aunt and devoted friend to many. Visitation Thursday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. going to St. Paul of the Cross Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven. In lieu of flowers donations to Misericordia 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago would be appreciated. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019