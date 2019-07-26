Home

Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation Church
779 S. York St.
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Mary Theresa Herter Marion Obituary
Mary Theresa Herter Marion age 93. Beloved wife of the late James Wootson Marion; loving mother of Zara Marion, Ellen (Stuart) Hardenburger, Carolyn (Robert) Keck and Rita (Ken) Lee; cherished grandmother to seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren; and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mary was retired from Elmhurst Memorial Hospital. A brief Visitation will be held at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Prayers at 10:30 a.m. going to Visitation Church, 779 S. York St., Elmhurst. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , Chicago. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019
