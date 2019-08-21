Home

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Mary Theresa Laffey Obituary
(nee Nee)-Beloved wife of the late John Joseph. Laffey; loving mother of John,(Elaine) Thomas (Melissa), and Mary (John) Grealy; grandmother of Megan, Maeve, and John "J.J." Grealy Tara,Cealan and Colton Laffey fond sister of Anne "Nan" (the late John) Sullivan, Mairtín (Nancy), Michael (Theresa), the late Coilín, Frank, and Jack Nee all of Rosmuc Co. Galway Ireland; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge on Thursday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, prayers at 9:15 a.m. to St. Robert Bellarmine Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
