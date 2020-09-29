1/2
Mary Theresa McVicker
Mary passed into God's loving hands at her home on Friday, September 25, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Mary was a devout Catholic who dedicated herself to the Lord, her family, and volunteering. In her unassuming manner, Mary helped many people. Her wisdom, calm and gentle spirit will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert McVicker of North Mankato; seven children, Margaret McVicker of Apple Valley, MN, Joseph (Sue) McVicker of Cary, IL, Kathleen (Jim) Shabatura of Apple Valley, MN, John (Sue) McVicker of Vadnais Heights, MN, Kevin (special friend Marlene Braun) of Minnetonka, MN, Robert McVicker of Gilbert, AZ, and Colleen (Carl) Fritz of North Mankato, MN; nine grandchildren, Ryan, Erin, Joe, Mary, Katie, Alexis, Nicholas, Michael, and Annelyse; two great-grandchildren, Janessa and Weston; brother, Robert O'Hara of St. Paul, MN, cousin, Sister Peggy Scanlan of Baltimore, MD; and many nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Evelyn O'Hara; and brothers, Patrick and Thomas O'Hara.

Please share a memory of Mary with her family, view service details, and read complete obituary online at www.mankatomortuary.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

