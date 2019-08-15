Home

Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Mary Roche
Reposing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Mary Theresa Roche


1928 - 2019
Mary Theresa Roche Obituary
Mary Theresa Roche nee Whitbread, August 12, 2019, Age 91. Late of Hobart, IN, formerly of Chicago Heights, Beloved wife of the late Lee Roche. Dear mother of Celeste (Deirdre Crowe) Roche, Juanita (the late Tom) Nutting, Phillip (Janet) Roche, John Roche, Robert Roche and Gloria Tensley. Cherished Grandmother of Richard (Deane), Rylee, Fayth, Danielle (Nate), LJ (Marie), Jennifer, Phillip (Rebecca), and Katy (Jonathan). Great grandmother of 12. Preceded in death by sibling Joyce (Paul) Heath, Jean (Thomas) Ruggins and David (Lee) Whitbread. Retired 38 year employee of Aurelio's Pizza. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, IL Saturday, August 17th from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private at Assumption Cemetery. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019
