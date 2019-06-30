Sister Mary Therese Freymann, (Marcina), 84, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Bowman Rehabilitation Center,Chicago.Visitation, the Sharing of Memories,and Mass of Christian burial will be on Monday,July 8 at St. Eulalia Church in Maywood , from 10:00am until time of Mass at 11:00am. Luncheon will follow. Burial will be at later date in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dubuque,IA. Sister Mary Therese was born,Dec.11, 1934 in Dubuque ,IA to Aloysius Peter and Leone Clara Belkin. She entered the BVM congregation on Sept.8,1952 from St. Robert Parish in Shorewood,WI. She professed first vows on March 19,1955,and final vows July 16,1960. Sr. Mary Therese ministered as an elementary teacher in Emmetsburg, Iowa and Grayslake and Maywood, Il, and as a technology coordinator, marketing director and/or assistant principle for elementary schools in Chicago. She taught in Grayslake, Il, Emmetsburg, IA and for 43 years at St. Eulalia School in Maywood,IL She was preceded in death by parents, her sister Joan VanAlen, and numerous BVM cousins. She is survived by her niece Kathleen Pielmeier from Milwaukee,WI, by her cousin Sister Carol Spiegel, BVM and numerous others;and Sisters of Charity, BVM,with whom she shared 66 years. In lieu of flowers, Mary Therese's wishes were to make contributions in her name to hopevscancer.org or Sisters of Charity BVM Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019