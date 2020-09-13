1/1
Mary Therese Goldrick
Mary Therese "Therese" Goldrick (nee Dickson), Age 94, born into eternal life on September 3, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late John T. "Jack" Goldrick.

Loving mother of Anne Gallagher (Steven), Michael (Jannith), Mary Quinn (JP), Thomas (Patricia), Joseph (Ruth), Monica Carey (Michael), Ellen Grose (Gary), Martha Forsyth (Bill) and John L. (Cynthia). Adored "Nan" to 26 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Cherished sister of the late James (the late Ruth) Dickson. Dear sister-in-law of Beatrice (the late Daniel) O'Connell and the late Mary Elizabeth Goldrick. Therese was also loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, godchildren and her Smith Village Family.

The Goldrick Family invites everyone to share condolences and memories of Therese by signing her obituary guestbook on www.heeneyfh.com or www.legacy.com.

Mass in celebration of Therese's life will be offered Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago, IL 60643 at 10:00am.

Please go to www.stbarnabasparish.org beginning on Monday, September 14, 2020 to register to attend mass. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by attendees.

Friends will be received on Thursday morning from 8:30am-9:30am prior to mass. Seating for family and registered attendees will commence at 9:45am.

In lieu of flowers, donations to IBVM (Loretto Sisters), c/o Office of Development, P.O. Box 508, Wheaton, IL 60187 or St. Barnabas Education Fund, 10134 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago, IL 60643 are most appreciated.

Therese made a bequest of her body to medical science.

Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
