(nee Kenney). Age 85. Beloved wife of 57 years of the late Alfred "Fred" Keller. Devoted mother of Janet, Ken (Susan), Tom (Christine), and Jim Keller.
Grandmother of Kirsten, Bill, Henry, and Adam – they were her pride and joy. Loving sister of Robert (the late Rosalind), the late John (Florence), the late James (Edie), and the late Gerald (the late Kathleen). Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Eileen's love for her family and friends, her chocolate chip cookies, and holiday meals will be dearly missed. Due to the CDC Covid-19 restrictions in place at this time, the family plans to host a celebration of Eileen's life at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020