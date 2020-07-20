1/
Mary Therese Linehan
Mary Therese Linehan, nee Kallem. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Linehan and the late James Dwyer. Loving mother of Mary Linehan, Lori (Steve) Swan and Joseph Linehan and stepmother of Kathleen Dwyer, Patricia (Michael) Vaci, Maureen (Micheal) Byrnes, Deborah Karwoski, James (Sharon) Dwyer, Edward (Katherine) Dwyer, Walter (Janet) Dwyer, Sheila Dwyer, Regina (Gregory) Pohrebny, Daniel (Tricia) Dwyer and the late Mary Catherine Dwyer and Madonna Boaz. Kind step grandmother and great grandmother of many. Devoted cousin of Marjorie Conway. Dedicated school teacher with CPS and Queen of Martyrs School. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S Kedzie Ave to Queen of Martyrs Church Mass 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to Emilie's Fund, C/O of Smith Village 2320 W 113th Pl, Chicago, IL 60643. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. 773-779-4411



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Funeral
09:15 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
JUL
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Funeral services provided by
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
