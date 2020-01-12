|
Mary O'Malley, age 81, formerly of Chicago, died December 7, 2019 in Lancaster, CA with family at her side. Beloved wife of the late Philip Reilley and former spouse Chester Beaver; loving mother of Edward (Rose) Beaver and Thomas (Judy) Beaver and stepmother of Philip, Valerie, Victor, and Adrienne; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Proud sister of Deirdre, Anne, and Eileen O'Malley. Memorial to be held Saturday, January 25, 2020.
More info: (708) 601-5411.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020