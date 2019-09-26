|
Mary Therese Twohig, nee Nevins. Beloved wife of the late William R. Sr. Dear mother of James M., Thomas J. and the late William R. Jr. Loving grandmother of Katharine L. Mudd-Twohig. Dear sister of Patricia (Jack) Mulvihill and the late Fr. Eugene Nevins. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. to St. John Fisher Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
