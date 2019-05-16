Home

Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Alexander Church
(nee Allen). Beloved wife of the late; James Thomas & Peter Ruane. Loving mother of Daniel, James, Michael (Lorri), Mary Kay, Philip (Nancy), Patricia, late John, George (late Dolly), Kathleen (late Robert) (Glenn), Ann Marie (Thomas), Eileen (John), Peter (Lynne), John (Kim), Sharon (James), Barbara (late Robert) & Maureen (Raymond). Cherished grandmother of 33 & great grandmother of 8. Dear sister of Patricia (Dr. Gerald) Cavanaugh. Kind aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Friday, May 17th from 3 until 8 p.m. Chapel prayers Saturday, May 18th, 9:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to MIMA (Medical International Missionary Association), P.O. Box 7133, Jupiter, FL 33468 7133, www.mimafoundation.com would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019
