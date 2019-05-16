|
(nee Allen). Beloved wife of the late; James Thomas & Peter Ruane. Loving mother of Daniel, James, Michael (Lorri), Mary Kay, Philip (Nancy), Patricia, late John, George (late Dolly), Kathleen (late Robert) (Glenn), Ann Marie (Thomas), Eileen (John), Peter (Lynne), John (Kim), Sharon (James), Barbara (late Robert) & Maureen (Raymond). Cherished grandmother of 33 & great grandmother of 8. Dear sister of Patricia (Dr. Gerald) Cavanaugh. Kind aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Friday, May 17th from 3 until 8 p.m. Chapel prayers Saturday, May 18th, 9:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to MIMA (Medical International Missionary Association), P.O. Box 7133, Jupiter, FL 33468 7133, www.mimafoundation.com would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
