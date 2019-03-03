Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Tranchida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Tranchida

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Tranchida Obituary
Mary Tranchida, nee Yaccino, 92 years young, beloved wife of the late Jack. Precious mother of Barbara and Jacqueline (Terry) Oddo; treasured grandmother of Anthony, Dominick (Jessica), Vincent (fiancee Catie) and Bianca; cherished great-grandmother of Isabella; dear sister of Julio and the late Victor, Theresa, Carl, Frank, Margaret, Elaine and Gene; aunt of many. Visitation Monday 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Tuesday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. John Vianney Church, Northlake. Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now