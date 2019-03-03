|
Mary Tranchida, nee Yaccino, 92 years young, beloved wife of the late Jack. Precious mother of Barbara and Jacqueline (Terry) Oddo; treasured grandmother of Anthony, Dominick (Jessica), Vincent (fiancee Catie) and Bianca; cherished great-grandmother of Isabella; dear sister of Julio and the late Victor, Theresa, Carl, Frank, Margaret, Elaine and Gene; aunt of many. Visitation Monday 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Tuesday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. John Vianney Church, Northlake. Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019