Mary Virginia Gibson, 89, a 61 year resident of Wheaton. Beloved wife of the late John Gibson; loving mother of Joe (Jody), Stan (Susanne), Sue, nee Gibson (Jeff) Kincaid and John (Vicky) Gibson; dear grandmother of Patrick, Matthew (Sara), Woody, Tyler, Jeffrey, Johnathan, Kelsey, Erin, Myranda and Emily; great grandmother of Colton; fond sister of the late Vivian, John and Vanita; dear daughter of the late John and Mary Urquhart. Visitation Monday 9 am until time of service 10:30 at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment Wheaton Cemetery. Info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2019