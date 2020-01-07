|
|
Mary V. Rog (nee Kupiec), 101, of Chicago, passed away January 5, 2020. Born May 3, 1918 in Fall River, Massachusetts. Beloved wife of the late Kazimierz; Loving mother of Richard (Elizabeth) and Casimir "Casey" (late Barbara); cherished grandmother of Lisa, Victoria, Nicolas (Emily), Amy (Timothy) and Andrew (Caroline); caring great-grandmother of Reed, Ryan, Eric, Ella and Lucy; dear daughter of the late John and Sophia (nee Koziara) Kupiec and kind sister of the late Veronica, Helen and Lilian. Mary enjoyed friends and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation 9:00a.m. until time of prayers 10:00a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S Roselle Rd (1/4 mile south of Irving Park Rd), Roselle. Mass 10:45a.m. at St Isidore Catholic Church following prayers. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020