Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:45 AM
St Isidore Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rog
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary V. Rog


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary V. Rog Obituary
Mary V. Rog (nee Kupiec), 101, of Chicago, passed away January 5, 2020. Born May 3, 1918 in Fall River, Massachusetts. Beloved wife of the late Kazimierz; Loving mother of Richard (Elizabeth) and Casimir "Casey" (late Barbara); cherished grandmother of Lisa, Victoria, Nicolas (Emily), Amy (Timothy) and Andrew (Caroline); caring great-grandmother of Reed, Ryan, Eric, Ella and Lucy; dear daughter of the late John and Sophia (nee Koziara) Kupiec and kind sister of the late Veronica, Helen and Lilian. Mary enjoyed friends and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation 9:00a.m. until time of prayers 10:00a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S Roselle Rd (1/4 mile south of Irving Park Rd), Roselle. Mass 10:45a.m. at St Isidore Catholic Church following prayers. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -