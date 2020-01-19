|
Mary Vaskas Zion passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019 of natural causes, and the world lost a special person. Born in Detroit in 1930, she was the daughter of Theodore and Androniki, and sister to Dorothy. Mary was happily married for 58 years to her beloved husband William Zion, who passed in 2010. She is survived by her devoted daughters Diana (Andre) and Claire (William), and cherished grandchildren Rose and Quinn. A graduate of the Institute of Design in Chicago, she was an artist, a kindergarten teacher at Francis W Parker, a copy editor for Scott Foresman textbooks, and a research editor for Playboy magazine. Admired for her intelligence, patience, kindness, strength and generous heart, Mary had the rare gift of giving people her full attention and understanding. Her daughters know they are lucky to have had her for their mother. May we all follow her example of how to be a human being on this earth. Rest In Peace, Mom.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020