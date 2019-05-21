|
Mary Victoria Ostrowski, nee Kalusa; passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 18, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Michael; loving mother of Susan (Bill) Battista, Joyce Fugate and Linda Peterson; cherished grandmother of Amy (Jonathan) Proeh, Sarah (Jason Paulson) Noland, Ryan (Nicole) Peterson, Jason Schrock, Christine (Ed Novak) Battista, Mary (Rory) Fidler, Susan (Aaron Brenner) Battista, Kathryn Battista and Robert (Shelly) Battista; great-grandmother of Harry, Jennifer, Nico, Lilly, Claire, Ashton, Miles, William, Thomas, James, R.J., Lindsey, Nicholas and soon to arrive baby Battista; dear sister of Raymond (Dianne Kubis) Kalusa, Daniel (Sally) Kalusa and preceded in death by siblings John, George and Angeline; former mother-in-law of Corky; also, fond aunt and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Thursday, May 23, starting with prayers at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to Mary of Seat Of Wisdom Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. In lieu of flowers donations to the are appreciated. Info (773) 774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
