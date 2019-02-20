Mary Virginia Evans, neé McLaughlin, 81, passed away in peace and comfort on February 18, 2019 after a well fought medical battle. She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Thomas Evans. Beloved daughter of John and Eleanor McLaughlin. Beloved mother of Daniel Patrick, Michael John (Colleen) and Kathleen Mary; adoring grandmother to Sarah Kate, Andrea Raine, Samantha Christine, Matthew John and Ryan Michael. Cherished sister to Gerald (Beverly) McLaughlin and the late John (Anna) McLaughlin, and sister in law to James (Joyce) Evans. Beloved Aunt to Patricia Komperda (Butch), Mary Beth (Tim) Menzer, Susan, Megan McLaughlin, John McLaughlin and the late Lisa McLaughlin, great aunt to Brian (Valerie) Menzer, Nicole (Ryan) Wall, Lauren Menzer, Christian McLaughlin and Eliana McLaughlin. Her memory will be held dearly by her many, many family and friends. She was a devoted wife, amazing mother, real estate agent, marketer and loving friend. Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4-9pm at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N Western Avenue. Final prayers will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Matthias Catholic Church at 11am. Final disposition private. In lieu of flowers, donations to , Chicago Baseball Cancer Charities, or the . For more information call 773-561-6874. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary