Mary Virginia (Grotta) McKeon, age 65, passed away at University of Chicago Medical Center on March 26, 2020 due to knee surgery complications and ensuing COVID-19 infection. She was born in Chicago on November 17, 1954. She was a graduate of Mother of Sorrows High School in Blue Island, IL. Husband Thomas McKeon preceded her in death in 2010 after 27 years together. After raising her children, Mary returned to work for the Cook County Sheriff's Department until her retirement in 2019.
In preparing for the next chapter of life, she would be taken far too soon. Mary was known and loved by all for her enormous heart, gentle soul, humility, and endless optimism. Her sardonic wit and ability to find laughter in all things, always finding good in the bad. She devoured art in every medium, most especially music and film. She found peace in nature, beauty in the mundane, and recognized God's presence in all people. A devoted animal lover, she was committed to the humane treatment of animals and provided her puppies, Sadie and Nessie, with a loving home. Most of all she was a wonderful mother who loved her children with all of her heart.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marie (Pulham) Grotta, husband, Thomas, and brother, John Grotta. Mary is survived by her three children, Thomas (Victoria), James, and Mary Rose, sister Joanne (James) Stankiewicz, brother Thomas (Dana) Grotta, and many nieces and nephews, for all of whom her love was immeasurable.
In a different time, Mary would have died surrounded by her family, who are broken-hearted that they could not be with her when she passed and must wait to honor her memory and celebrate her life at a service to be planned and announced for a future time. May scores of angels carry her in peace to be reunited in eternal peace with her dearest family and friends. Burns-Kish Funeral Homes has been entrusted with her care (219-836-5000). Please visit www.burnskish.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020