Mary Virginia Rutledge nee Durbin, age 100, of Glenview, passed April 18, 2020. Beloved wife for 59 years of the late Edward Jordan Rutledge; loving mother of Suzanne (John) Deasey, Thomas (Judi) Rutledge and Robert Rutledge; cherished grandmother of Michael Patrick Deasey, John Rutledge Deasey, James Edward (Tanya) Rutledge and William (Madeline) Rutledge; proud great grandmother of Rosalie and Magnolia; dear sister of the late Albert (Fern) Durbin, Joann (Don) McGlynn, Patricia (Dewey) Minteer and Nancy (Rene) Taylor; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Rutledge worked for Sears for many years. Service and interment will be private at All Saints Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020