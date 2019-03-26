|
Mary V. Stickles, age 101, passed on March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert (61 years); loving mother to Virginia Spring (William); grandmother to William (Molly), Robert (Aimee), Thomas (Christina) and great grandmother of five (Elinor, Julia, Benjamin, Andrew and William). Predeceased by parents Cora and Thomas Marshall and sisters (Peggy and Barbara). Memorial service on Saturday, March 30th at 10:30 at St Mark's Church in Geneva, Il.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019