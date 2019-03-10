Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Sr. Mary Virginia Tasny, C.R., Member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Resurrection died March 6 at Resurrection Life Center. Loving daughter of the late Valentine and Teresa (Gramza) Tasny. Preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas, Alexander, Frank, Edward and Leo; and her sisters, Mary Rochwalski and Virginia Wais. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Primary school teacher for many years. Visitation Sunday, March 10th, 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. (Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m.) at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, and also Monday, March 11th, 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 7211 W. Talcott Ave., Chicago. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Sisters of the Resurrection's Retirement Fund appreciated. Info: 773-736-3833 and www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
