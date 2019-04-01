|
Mary J. Vocos age 92 of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late John Vocos; loving mother of Andrew (Nancy) Vocos, Diane Sawyer and Sandra (Kelvin) Larrue; proud Yia Yia of Elaine (Byron) Rountree, Demetrios (Chrissy) Vocos, Christopher (Lisa) Kujawa, Nicole (Joseph) Fejes, Natalie Sawyer, Tom Sawyer, Thea (Tom) Anthony, Tara Larrue, Terese Larrue, Kelvin (Shawntek) Mikel and Mimi Larrue; great Yia Yia of 15; dear sister of Cleo (the late Nicholas) Chafouleas. . Visitation Friday, April 5, 2019 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road Skokie, IL 60077. Interment Randhill Cemetery, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Greek American Rehabilitation Care Centre, 220 North First Street, Wheeling, IL 60090. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
