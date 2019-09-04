|
Mary Weil Ilic, age 74. Beloved daughter of the late Myron and Virginia Weil; loving mother to Bradimir, Michael and Barrett Ilic; fond sister of the late Frederick Weil and Daniel Weil; cherished sister of Virginia Walker; adored Grandmother of Jaden, Miles, Julian and Edie Ilic; treasured Mother in-law to Eileen, Angie and Kiran; fond Aunt of Nicole, Keronn and Kendra as well as the late Lisa Weil. Service Thursday, 12:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd, Skokie (at Niles Center Rd.). Interment Waldheim, Forest Park, IL. Contributions may be made to the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019