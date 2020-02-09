|
Mary Widelka, 89. Born in Brajieowa, Poland 1930. Preceded in death by her father Wojciech, and mother Katarzyna (nee Nykiel). Preceded in death by her brothers Bruno, Walter, Florian, Jozef and Edward. Survived by her sisters, Helen Rozanski (Walter) and Zofia Bodnar; her children, Kenneth (Nancy) and Alicia (Ronald); and her grandchildren, Jeremy, Joshua, Connor and Katherine.
Mom had a typical young farm girl life, going to school, tending to the family's cows and taking care of her four younger brothers and sisters. When she was 9, Germany invaded Poland and her life immediately changed. The German occupation was the worst of times for Poland and her family. The Germans took all the farm produce for their army and the threat of death was constant. The German occupation was extremely oppressive and then it got worse. In 1943, her brother Walter was taken to Germany for forced labor. Also, in 1943 the retreat of the German army left the family in between the German and Russian fronts for five months. The church, school and their home were burned. Only two homes remained out of the village of 120 homes prior to the war. The family was later moved behind Russian lines. Her older brother Florian and his girlfriend were killed by a land mine in 1944. After the war, the land mines and other explosives were collected and buried by her brother Bruno. The barbed wire remains to this day. After the war ended, her Father died in 1946 and Poland transitioned to Russian occupation. A good student, Mom never recovered from the long gap of missing school and ended up helping others in need. One thankless job she did not relish was chasing the crows from the church pastors corn field.
Waiting patiently, Mom emigrated to America in 1960 where she met her future husband Ignatz, himself a former forced laborer in Germany who helped the US Army occupation forces after the war and emigrated to the US in 1949. Mom worked manual jobs her entire career and never complained about it. Much of her time was spent working in housekeeping roles at Randolph Tower in Chicago. Mom loved to cook and entertain. She also looked forward to sharing with friends and family from her annual flower and vegetable garden.
