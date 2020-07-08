Sister Mary Yvonne Karczewski, C.S.S.F. (formerly Sister Mary Barnabia). Died July 7, 2020 in Our Lady of the Angels Convent, Chicago, IL. Beloved member of Felician Sisters Community for 71 years. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and the late Felicia. Beloved sister of the late Witold (the late Sheila), the late Marion (the late Sally), and the late Wanda. Niece, Maria Karczewski. Mass of Christian Burial and interment in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Felician Sisters' Retirement Fund, 3800 West Peterson Ave., Chicago, IL 60659. INFO 847-395-4000 Thomas K. Moore, Funeral Director.





