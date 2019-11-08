|
|
Mary Zubricki, Age 92, of Oak Lawn, formerly of Chicago and Honolulu, HI; Beloved wife of the late Frank; Loving mother of Walter (Theresa) Zubricki, Albin (the late Loretta) (Lynn) Zubricki, Frank G. (Patricia) Zubricki, Nancy (Joseph) Karczewski and Michael (Carla) Zubricki; Dear grandmother of Jeffrey (Lauren) Zubricki, David (Catherine) Zubricki, Matthew (Marina) Zubricki, Tina (Eric) Burton, Tiffany (Edward) Zubricki, Brittany Zubricki, Stephanie Zubricki, Amanda Zubricki, Anthony Zubricki, Nicholas (Ashley) Karczewski, Christina Karczewski, Alicia Karczewski, Mark Karczewski, Joseph Zubricki, Marco Zubricki and Juliana Zubricki; Dear great-grandmother of Sydney, Cade, Nora-Jayne and Zuzu Isabella; Fond sister of Pauline (the late Julian) Rapacz, the late Margaret (the late George) Evans, the late Hazel (the late John) Pindelski; Fond sister-in-law of Angela Zubrzycki. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation, Sunday, November 10, 2019, 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral, Monday, November 11, 2019, 9:00AM prayers to begin from the funeral home to Saint Fabian Church, 7450 W. 83rd Street, Bridgeview, Illinois for 10:00AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, Illinois.
For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019