Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marya Zoline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marya Denise Zoline

Add a Memory
Marya Denise Zoline, nee Sachman. Beloved wife of Jay for 30 years. Loving twin sister of Felyce Gilford and sister of the late Jack (Barbara) Ross and Elliot Ross (Ellen Ullman). Fond sister-in-law of Kenneth Zoline (Judith Hurwich) and Susan Zoline. Adoring aunt of Jaimee Gilford (Joe Michaelis), Colin (Elena) Gilford, Jeffrey and Robert Zoline, and dear great aunt of Jules and Indigo Gilford-Michaelis. Treasured daughter of the late Jack Sachman and the late Millie (Lou) Ross. Dear daughter-in-law of Barbara Zoline. Service Tuesday, 11 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd., (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to the Temple Anshe Shalom Men's Club Mitzvah Fund (www.templeanshesholom.org) Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel - 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marya's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now