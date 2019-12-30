|
Marya Denise Zoline, nee Sachman. Beloved wife of Jay for 30 years. Loving twin sister of Felyce Gilford and sister of the late Jack (Barbara) Ross and Elliot Ross (Ellen Ullman). Fond sister-in-law of Kenneth Zoline (Judith Hurwich) and Susan Zoline. Adoring aunt of Jaimee Gilford (Joe Michaelis), Colin (Elena) Gilford, Jeffrey and Robert Zoline, and dear great aunt of Jules and Indigo Gilford-Michaelis. Treasured daughter of the late Jack Sachman and the late Millie (Lou) Ross. Dear daughter-in-law of Barbara Zoline. Service Tuesday, 11 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd., (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to the Temple Anshe Shalom Men's Club Mitzvah Fund (www.templeanshesholom.org) Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel - 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 30, 2019