|
|
Maryann Arnone nee Viggiano, age 84. Devoted wife of the late Donald. Beloved mother of Vincent and Robert. Memorial Visitation Monday, September 23, 2019, 2:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. In lieu of Flowers donations to the American Diabetes Assoc., 55 E Monroe St #3420, Chicago, IL 60603, (312) 346-1805, www.diabetes.org, would be appreciated. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchpapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019