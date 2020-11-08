MARYANN CHANNELL, (nee Dunne); loving mother of William Channell; dearest grandmother of Matthew & Mia; dear sister of Phyllis Driscoll, Nancy (Thomas) Sheahan, Jane (Daniel) Brennan, Pat (John) Flannagan, William (Pat) Dunne, Thomas Dunne, Daniel (Helen) Dunne, Michael (Jane) Dunne & the late Joseph Dunne; fond aunt & great aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Monday, November 9, 2020, 3-7 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 South Archer Avenue, Willow Springs. Funeral Tuesday, November 10, 2020 to the Church of Our Lady of the Woods. Mass 10:30 a.m. Mandatory registration on funeral home's website to attend the Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com
.