September 23rd, 1940 - April 12th, 2013
Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me. Let there be peace on earth, the peace that was meant to be. With God as our Father, brothers and sisters are we. Let us walk with each other in perfect harmony. Let peace begin with me, let this be the moment now. With every step I take, let this be my solemn vow. To take each moment, and live each moment in peace eternally! Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me. Maryann, we hope that God holds you close to his heart. For info.: Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com