Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
For more information about
Maryann Dorr
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
View Map

Maryann Dorr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maryann Dorr Obituary
Maryann Dorr (nee Hemrick) age 83, beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mom of Lisa (John) Weidner and Michael (Aggie) Dorr. Devoted grandma of Toni, Kennedy, Tia, Talia, Brooklynn and Ava. Dear friend of Sophie Tserendorj. Visitation Monday 2pm until time of service 6pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Past member of Storyland Doll Club. Commercial artist for Berenstein Bears. Interment private. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maryann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -