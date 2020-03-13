|
Maryann Dorr (nee Hemrick) age 83, beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mom of Lisa (John) Weidner and Michael (Aggie) Dorr. Devoted grandma of Toni, Kennedy, Tia, Talia, Brooklynn and Ava. Dear friend of Sophie Tserendorj. Visitation Monday 2pm until time of service 6pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Past member of Storyland Doll Club. Commercial artist for Berenstein Bears. Interment private. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020