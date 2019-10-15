|
Maryann G. Putnam, age 95, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Cedar Creek Health Campus, Lowell, Indiana. Born August 24, 1924 to Joseph and Louise (Musante) Garbarino in New York City, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred L. Putnam whom she married April 29, 1966; She is survived by her brother, David (Joan, deceased.); her nieces Donna (Lee), Lisa (Bill), Robin (Dan), Jodi; her nephews Stephen (Dana), Robert, and Gary (Shelley); eleven great-nieces and nephews; and seven great-great-nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her sister Aurelia (Louis) and two brothers, Angelo (Martha) and Stephen (Arlene);
A graduate of Washington Square College, she earned a master's degree at the NYU School of Education. She worked in and eventually ran a family import business circa 1940-1950 until joining the staff of Carrie Munn, noted NY dress designer. She joined the faculty of the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools in 1955, where she began as a teacher in 5th and 6th grades, became math curriculum consultant for grades K-6, and eventually taught math in the upper school until she retired in 1988, Emerita.
Her life in Chicago began in the Gold Coast neighborhood, where she resided at Wabash & Chicago avenues; she moved to Hyde Park in 1966 and lived there until she and her husband built a home in Dune Acres, Indiana. After his death in 2004, she lived in North Carolina, New Jersey, and returned to Chicago in 2012.
She was interred alongside her late husband, Alfred, in a private service at Cassadaga Cemetery, Cassadaga, NY.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019