Maryann Lucy Knizner, of Kildeer, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born on May 4, 1932 in Harvey, Illinois but was a proud south side Chicagoan for the majority of her life. Maryann was the daughter of the late George and Bertha Lagut and sister of the late Edwin (Kay) Lagut. She passed away at home with her devoted husband Lawrence at her side as he had been for the past sixty-six years. She is also survived by her loving daughter Deborah (Jeffrey) Wright, grandsons, Bret (Isabelle) and Bart and great-grandsons, Ryland and Austin. Devoted aunt to seven nieces and nephews and cherished friend to friends and neighbors, especially Judy and Ken Robinson and John Gaydusek and childhood friend, Helen Wilson. Internment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For full obituary and condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
