1/
Maryann L. Knizner
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maryann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maryann Lucy Knizner, of Kildeer, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born on May 4, 1932 in Harvey, Illinois but was a proud south side Chicagoan for the majority of her life. Maryann was the daughter of the late George and Bertha Lagut and sister of the late Edwin (Kay) Lagut. She passed away at home with her devoted husband Lawrence at her side as he had been for the past sixty-six years. She is also survived by her loving daughter Deborah (Jeffrey) Wright, grandsons, Bret (Isabelle) and Bart and great-grandsons, Ryland and Austin. Devoted aunt to seven nieces and nephews and cherished friend to friends and neighbors, especially Judy and Ken Robinson and John Gaydusek and childhood friend, Helen Wilson. Internment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For full obituary and condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory - Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved