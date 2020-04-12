|
MaryAnn Mierzwinski, nee Scavo, age 83, of Palatine, IL. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Mierzwinski. Loving mother of Dianna (Maurice) Gordon, Michelle (Walter) Anfeldt, and Valerie Short. Proud grandmother of Andrea (Steve) Martorana, Michael (Victoria), Katherine, Daniel, Thomas (Mary), Mary, and Kevin Gordon; Samantha and Isabella Short. Fond great grandmother of Jack, Caroline and Iris. Dear loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Interment Private at Saint Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 or Respiratory Health Association, Attn: Development, 1440 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020