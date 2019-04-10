|
|
Maryann Mikrut, age 77, passed away April 4, 2019; Beloved wife of the late Ronald Sr.; Loving mother of Jeff (Kelly), Sindy (William) Tullio, Ron Jr. (Dr. Astrid) and the late Sharon (Joe) Rice; Cherished grandmother of Colleen, Erin, Stephanie and Stella; Dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, April 12th, from 4 to 9 p.m. Funeral Prayers Saturday, April 13th, 9:30 a.m. at Kolbus-May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago to St. Monica Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Interment at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . For info. 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019