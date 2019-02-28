Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Maryann Mondrus, nee Wickowski, age 71, of Skokie. Longtime librarian, Skokie Public Library; member of Chicago Israeli Folk Dancing and Skokie Concert Choir. Loving mother of Becka (Karen Giocondi) Shipp; dear sister of Rev. Leroy Wickowski and the late Albert Jr., Anthony (Marianne), and Valerie; fond aunt of George Wickowski. Visitation, Friday, March 1, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Family and friends will meet for Funeral Mass, Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m., at St. Lambert Catholic Church, 8148 Karlov Av., Skokie. Private Interment, Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Justice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K St., N.W., Suite 200, Washington, DC, 20037. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019
