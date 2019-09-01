Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryann Novak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryann Novak


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maryann Novak Obituary
Maryann Novak, nee Puszewski , age 80, of Littleton, CO, formerly of Orland Park, IL and Rocky Mount, MO. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. " Charlie" Novak, Jr. (2012). Loving mother of Larry Munson Jr., Terri Mrotek, Keith Munson, and Jeffrey Munson. Dearest step-mother of Sylvia Brooksbank. Cherished grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 27. Dear sister of Bernard Puszewski, Lorraine Menaker (nee Puszewski), Thomas Puszewski, and the late Chester Puszewski (2012). Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 9-11AM with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Orland Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfdn.org, preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maryann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now