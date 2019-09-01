|
|
Maryann Novak, nee Puszewski , age 80, of Littleton, CO, formerly of Orland Park, IL and Rocky Mount, MO. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. " Charlie" Novak, Jr. (2012). Loving mother of Larry Munson Jr., Terri Mrotek, Keith Munson, and Jeffrey Munson. Dearest step-mother of Sylvia Brooksbank. Cherished grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 27. Dear sister of Bernard Puszewski, Lorraine Menaker (nee Puszewski), Thomas Puszewski, and the late Chester Puszewski (2012). Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 9-11AM with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Orland Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfdn.org, preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019