Maryann Rasmussen Obituary
Maryann Rasmussen, born March 2, 1932, Deceased April 23, 2020, as a result of the covid-19 virus. Beloved wife of Richard W. Rasmussen, (deceased). Exceptional mother to Richard D. (Jacqueline), Margaret (Randall), Jack (Eve), Paula (Chris), Peter (deceased) and Amy. Grandmother of 14, and great grandmother of 15. Survived by her sisters Judy (Marion) and Beth (Paul). Maryann retired in 2007 from the Park Ridge Public Library. From then on she divided her time between her church, Mary Seat of Wisdom, her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren until she became incapacitated by a stroke. Maryann wished to donate her body to science, but could not due to the disease. Please direct any and all donations to a in her name. A ceremony will be held sometime in the future once the virus has been defeated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
